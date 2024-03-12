Sign up
Previous
Photo 2753
I think I can, I think I can
A fun sculpture in the Animals in Art in Corvallis series downtown. (
https://www.corvallisadvocate.com/2021/animals-in-art-in-corvallis/
)
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
5
4
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3119
photos
144
followers
161
following
754% complete
View this month »
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-H50
Taken
10th March 2024 12:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bricks
,
frog sculpture
,
climbing up""tim foley
Rob Z
ace
That's very cool.
March 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool!
March 12th, 2024
Wendy
ace
I saw it as I was uploading and thought it was real 😅 Great shot and angle.
March 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's great! Love the POV.
March 12th, 2024
Elizabeth
ace
Great angle on this shot.
March 12th, 2024
