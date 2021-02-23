Sign up
Aconite time
Very little else in colour in the garden at this time of year but there is a carpet of Snowdrops, intermingled with winter flowering Cyclamen and Aconites underneath the bare fruit trees, it really looks lovely.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
for2021
narayani
These are lovely
February 23rd, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
I think this is the best shot I've seen of these - really emphasises the form and veins without the distraction of colour
February 23rd, 2021
Debra
ace
Beautifully captured!
February 23rd, 2021
