Aconite time by judithdeacon
Aconite time

Very little else in colour in the garden at this time of year but there is a carpet of Snowdrops, intermingled with winter flowering Cyclamen and Aconites underneath the bare fruit trees, it really looks lovely.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

judith deacon

judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year
narayani
These are lovely
February 23rd, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
I think this is the best shot I've seen of these - really emphasises the form and veins without the distraction of colour
February 23rd, 2021  
Debra ace
Beautifully captured!
February 23rd, 2021  
