FOR2021 - Winter fungi
Couldn't resist this little fungi forest. Hope it fits the shape and form category.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2485
photos
166
followers
138
following
6% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
21st October 2020 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Jean
ace
It sure fits and it's beautiful. Perfect in black and white
February 24th, 2021
