Previous
Next
FOR2021 - Winter fungi by judithdeacon
24 / 365

FOR2021 - Winter fungi

Couldn't resist this little fungi forest. Hope it fits the shape and form category.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jean ace
It sure fits and it's beautiful. Perfect in black and white
February 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise