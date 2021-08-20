Previous
Water Lilies at Wisley RHS Garden by judithdeacon
Water Lilies at Wisley RHS Garden

My camera has had a holiday for a couple of months, as have I from 365, but we have been travelling around the UK using only our mobile phones. I am not sure about the quality of phone images but I thought I would share some of our travels to get back into 365. However, pictures will not be uploaded on the dates they were taken.

We stopped at Wisley RHS Gardens on our way down to Cornwall. It was a somewhat overcast day and we spent sometime dodging showers but thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful gardens nonetheless.
20th August 2021

judith deacon

katy ace
How wonderful for you to have the opportunity! This is a terrific shot espcially if it is a phone shot! Anymore the phone does almost as well as a DSLR
August 20th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape
August 20th, 2021  
Suzanne ace
Great shot. I visited there many moons ago when we could still travel OS.
August 20th, 2021  
