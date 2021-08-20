Water Lilies at Wisley RHS Garden

My camera has had a holiday for a couple of months, as have I from 365, but we have been travelling around the UK using only our mobile phones. I am not sure about the quality of phone images but I thought I would share some of our travels to get back into 365. However, pictures will not be uploaded on the dates they were taken.



We stopped at Wisley RHS Gardens on our way down to Cornwall. It was a somewhat overcast day and we spent sometime dodging showers but thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful gardens nonetheless.