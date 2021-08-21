Sign up
89 / 365
Giant Lilies at Wisley
I have no idea what these are, there was no label! However, they soared above me and must have been over 6 ft tall. Very impressive. BOB if you have time.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2021
