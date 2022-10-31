Previous
Sunset over Firth of Forth by judithdeacon
Sunset over Firth of Forth

Going back a few months to a wonderful trip to Scotland earlier in the year.
31st October 2022

judith deacon

katy ace
remarkable use of light and a fabulous composition Judith FAV
November 1st, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇬🇧 ace
Very nicely composed blocking the sun behind the light.
November 1st, 2022  
