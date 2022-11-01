Previous
Coal Tit by judithdeacon
Coal Tit

This little fellow just kept posing in front of my camera - what was I supposed to do!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
katy ace
You did precisely what you were supposed to do! Fantastic image Judith and a FAV
November 1st, 2022  
