A little Forest of Fungi by judithdeacon
109 / 365

A little Forest of Fungi

I must get a book on British fungi, we are seeing so many in the woods at present.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
29% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
These shiny little caps make the look like a confection! What a pretty composition
November 2nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful little village!
November 2nd, 2022  
