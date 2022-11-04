Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
111 / 365
Puffball Fungi
I think these are Gem-studded Puffball, Common Puffball, Devil’s Snuffbox, but am open to correction.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
111
photos
127
followers
141
following
30% complete
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
29th October 2022 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
,
puffball fungi
Babs
ace
Aren't they gorgeous,
November 3rd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely puffballs!
November 3rd, 2022
katy
ace
I absolutely would not know. What I do know is they are a spectacular photo of whatever they are!
November 4th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Don’t know these ones, but they are rather lovely!
November 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close