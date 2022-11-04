Previous
Puffball Fungi by judithdeacon
Puffball Fungi

I think these are Gem-studded Puffball, Common Puffball, Devil’s Snuffbox, but am open to correction.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Babs ace
Aren't they gorgeous,
November 3rd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely puffballs!
November 3rd, 2022  
katy ace
I absolutely would not know. What I do know is they are a spectacular photo of whatever they are!
November 4th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Don’t know these ones, but they are rather lovely!
November 4th, 2022  
