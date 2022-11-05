Previous
Autumn colour by judithdeacon
112 / 365

Autumn colour

Acer leaves in Autumn at Westonbirt Arboretum
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
xbm
Autumn has certainly arrived Judith. A few weeks ago it still felt like summer, then BANG. It feels cold and miserable!
November 5th, 2022  
katy ace
What an absolutely stunning photo. The colors are gorgeous, your composition perfect, and I love the light and shadows
November 5th, 2022  
Tim L ace
Autumn can be dreary, but it has its compensations, like these glorious colors.
November 5th, 2022  
