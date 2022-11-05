Sign up
Previous
Next
112 / 365
Autumn colour
Acer leaves in Autumn at Westonbirt Arboretum
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
3
1
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
30th October 2022 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
autumn
,
acer
,
westonbirt
xbm
Autumn has certainly arrived Judith. A few weeks ago it still felt like summer, then BANG. It feels cold and miserable!
November 5th, 2022
katy
ace
What an absolutely stunning photo. The colors are gorgeous, your composition perfect, and I love the light and shadows
November 5th, 2022
Tim L
ace
Autumn can be dreary, but it has its compensations, like these glorious colors.
November 5th, 2022
