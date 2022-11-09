Sign up
115 / 365
...and now for something completely different!
Spitalfields Church in the rain. Up in London for hubby's birthday and on our way to our favourite cocktail restaurant for dinner.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again!
Beverley
The light is lovely.
Fun times
November 8th, 2022
Ingrid Johnsen
Beautiful shot
November 8th, 2022
