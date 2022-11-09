Previous
...and now for something completely different! by judithdeacon
115 / 365

...and now for something completely different!

Spitalfields Church in the rain. Up in London for hubby's birthday and on our way to our favourite cocktail restaurant for dinner.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Beverley
The light is lovely.
Fun times
November 8th, 2022  
Ingrid Johnsen
Beautiful shot
November 8th, 2022  
