Previous
Next
City of glass and steel. by judithdeacon
116 / 365

City of glass and steel.

Another shot from our recent time in London. Such a long time since we were last there, I'd quite forgotten how small one feels in a city!!
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise