Red legged partridge by judithdeacon
Red legged partridge

Another bird from our trip to Scotland where we found such a wonderful variety
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
haskar ace
Beautiful bird and lovely shot.
November 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Super shot of this lovely bird.
November 16th, 2022  
