The Road to Farr by judithdeacon
The Road to Farr

Or maybe a road too far! Taken during our recent trip to the highlands of Scotland. A mere photograph doesn't seem to do the scenery justice.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

judith deacon

2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
