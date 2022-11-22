Previous
The Bandstand by judithdeacon
The Bandstand

A lovely day for a walk today, the sun only occasionally peeped through the clouds but it was dry and not yet wintery cold!
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely view & nice framing of the bandstand.
November 22nd, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Love a bandstand…they make you think of summer days on deck chairs listening to music.
November 22nd, 2022  
