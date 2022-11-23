Sign up
View down Loch Shiel with Glen Finnan Monument.
Another upload from our earlier Scottish holiday, this was a view taken from the Glen Finnan Viaduct down the Loch Shiel with the Glen Finnan Monument in the foreground. Spectacular scenery, even with overcast skies!
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
narayani
Stunning scenery!!
November 23rd, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like the symmetry of this.
November 23rd, 2022
