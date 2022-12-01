Previous
Long Tailed Tit by judithdeacon
Long Tailed Tit


I think these have to be my favourite English birds, so pretty. They come into our garden in small flocks and are always a welcome sight.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Photo Details

