131 / 365
All fluffed up!
The cold weather arrived with a vengeance today and this little sparrow certainly didn't appreciate it!
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
7
2022
DMC-FZ200
3rd December 2022 11:11am
