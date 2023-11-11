Previous
Back in Aussie by judithdeacon
Back in Aussie

I have just been reminded by Ross Scrivener that I haven't uploaded for some months. Well, we have just returned to live in Australia after 20 years in the UK, so now seems an opportune moment to upload once more.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
katy ace
What a brave undertaking! I was just thinking about you the other day and I am so looking forward to your new perspective for photos.

This one is so fascinating Judith
November 16th, 2023  
