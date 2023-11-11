Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
132 / 365
Back in Aussie
I have just been reminded by Ross Scrivener that I haven't uploaded for some months. Well, we have just returned to live in Australia after 20 years in the UK, so now seems an opportune moment to upload once more.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
132
photos
115
followers
141
following
36% complete
View this month »
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2022
Camera
SM-A536B
Taken
11th November 2023 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
What a brave undertaking! I was just thinking about you the other day and I am so looking forward to your new perspective for photos.
This one is so fascinating Judith
November 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
This one is so fascinating Judith