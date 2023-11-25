Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Water and shade
...that's what you need when the temperature hits 39c!
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
pinnaroo
Merrelyn
ace
You must really be feeling the heat.
November 25th, 2023
