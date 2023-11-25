Previous
Water and shade by judithdeacon
135 / 365

Water and shade

...that's what you need when the temperature hits 39c!
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

judith deacon

Merrelyn ace
You must really be feeling the heat.
November 25th, 2023  
