Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
136 / 365
Yadda Yadda she never stops talking!
These two were having a right old argument. Since we last lived here the Corellas seem to have staked their territory far and wide and we have had very few sightings of Gallahs or Ring Necked Parrots who used to predominate.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
136
photos
115
followers
139
following
37% complete
View this month »
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
25th November 2023 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Great capture. Yes, the corellas are pretty dominant. We do get quite a few pink and greys which I love, very few 28s unfortunately.
November 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
A beautiful capture of these two gorgeous chatterboxes.
November 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close