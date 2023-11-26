Previous
Yadda Yadda she never stops talking! by judithdeacon
Yadda Yadda she never stops talking!

These two were having a right old argument. Since we last lived here the Corellas seem to have staked their territory far and wide and we have had very few sightings of Gallahs or Ring Necked Parrots who used to predominate.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

judith deacon

narayani ace
Great capture. Yes, the corellas are pretty dominant. We do get quite a few pink and greys which I love, very few 28s unfortunately.
November 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
A beautiful capture of these two gorgeous chatterboxes.
November 26th, 2023  
