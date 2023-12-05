Sign up
Bridge Reflections
Another shot from our daily walk along the Swan.
I thought B & W would be a nice change from all the lovely colour and light of this beautiful riverside.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Tags
b&w
,
perth
,
swan river
