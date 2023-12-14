Previous
Our new home! by judithdeacon
Our new home!

Great excitement, today we were given the keys to our new home!
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Elisa Smith ace
Congratulations.
December 14th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Absolutely fabulous. What a great feeling.
December 14th, 2023  
narayani ace
Woohoo! Which area are you in?
December 14th, 2023  
