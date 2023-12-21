Previous
Morning walk by judithdeacon
Morning walk

Perth city from the South Perth walk. My start to each day. Could life get any better!
(Cardinal sin - crooked horizon!)
Photo Details

katy ace
Fascinating with the line of masts!
December 21st, 2023  
