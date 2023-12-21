Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Morning walk
Perth city from the South Perth walk. My start to each day. Could life get any better!
(Cardinal sin - crooked horizon!)
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Tags
perth
katy
ace
Fascinating with the line of masts!
December 21st, 2023
