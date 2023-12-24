Previous
Next
The swan River overlooking Perth City by judithdeacon
143 / 365

The swan River overlooking Perth City

24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene and great skyline.
February 10th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
It’s a lovely city. I remember it well.
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise