Pemberton bark patterns. by judithdeacon
143 / 365

Pemberton bark patterns.

We are down in the Pemberton Karri forest for a few days and, guess what, my camera died!! So I am in one of my favourite spots with only a mobile phone!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Babs ace
What a fabulous collage, love the textures. Someone asked a professional photographer friends of mine 'what is the best camera' and he answered 'the one you have with you on the day'
Your mobile phone is doing a good job.
January 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a bummer Judith, at least you have a good mibile and you have wonderful shots in your beautiful collage.
January 6th, 2024  
