143 / 365
Pemberton bark patterns.
We are down in the Pemberton Karri forest for a few days and, guess what, my camera died!! So I am in one of my favourite spots with only a mobile phone!
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Tags
bark
,
pemberton
,
karri
Babs
ace
What a fabulous collage, love the textures. Someone asked a professional photographer friends of mine 'what is the best camera' and he answered 'the one you have with you on the day'
Your mobile phone is doing a good job.
January 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a bummer Judith, at least you have a good mibile and you have wonderful shots in your beautiful collage.
January 6th, 2024
