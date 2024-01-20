Sign up
148 / 365
Sunset at Mindarie with crepuscular rays
A sunset walk along the beach at the end of a warm day is very refreshing.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Diana
ace
Especialy with such a stunning sunset! Beautiful capture and colours.
January 20th, 2024
narayani
ace
Oh wow! That’s spectacular
January 20th, 2024
