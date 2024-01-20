Previous
Sunset at Mindarie with crepuscular rays by judithdeacon
148 / 365

Sunset at Mindarie with crepuscular rays

A sunset walk along the beach at the end of a warm day is very refreshing.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Diana ace
Especialy with such a stunning sunset! Beautiful capture and colours.
January 20th, 2024  
narayani ace
Oh wow! That’s spectacular
January 20th, 2024  
