Firmly planted by judithdeacon
Firmly planted

This fig tree has firmly staked his claim!
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
*lynn ace
interesting to see the roots like this
January 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture, caption!
January 21st, 2024  
