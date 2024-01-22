Previous
Xanthorrhoea (Grass Tree) by judithdeacon
Xanthorrhoea (Grass Tree)

Xanthorrhoea is a genus of about 30 species of flowering plants, in the family Asphodelaceae. There are endemic to Australia (thank you Wikipaedia!). I'm not sure what this particular variety is called but I thought it was pretty impressive.
22nd January 2024

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, such a wonderful looking tree with lovely textures.
January 23rd, 2024  
