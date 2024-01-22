Sign up
151 / 365
Xanthorrhoea (Grass Tree)
Xanthorrhoea is a genus of about 30 species of flowering plants, in the family Asphodelaceae. There are endemic to Australia (thank you Wikipaedia!). I'm not sure what this particular variety is called but I thought it was pretty impressive.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, such a wonderful looking tree with lovely textures.
January 23rd, 2024
