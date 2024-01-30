Previous
Pretty in pink by judithdeacon
152 / 365

Pretty in pink

I found this little beauty when bush walking but, sadly have been unable to identify it, lots and lots of pretty pink flowers with five petals and yellow centres!!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

judith deacon

