Extra bodies

Normally there are two pairs of grotty gardening shoes here. They seem to be multiplying at a rapid rate. A is out and about doing food shopping which is good of course but it also means they are cooking every two minutes. One of the locals cafes has switched its bakery over to doing deliveries and they brought us flour so it was homemade pizza night last night. Omeprazole is my friend - stomach definitely on the mend.