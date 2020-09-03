Bounty

In April I had a slight panic about the food chain and was simultaneously shamed by my neighbour who planted a full on allotment in his back garden whereas I just go for flowers. Anyway I managed to find some scarce seeds in the greengrocers and stuck some tomatoes and courgettes in pots. I now have tomato plants in random places in the garden and will never attempt to grow them in the greenhouse again.

Three good things:

1. Eating cherry tomatoes straight off the plant.

2. A cucumber from next door.

3. Rafiki got a clean bill of health from the vet despite her advanced age.