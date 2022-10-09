Sign up
Photo 1989
Letter G
I see the letter G in the handicap parking symbol.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2355
photos
48
followers
132
following
Views
8
Second Year of 365
SM-G770U1
3rd October 2022 10:52am
parking
letter
symbol
g
letters
alphabet
handicapped
