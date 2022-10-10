Previous
Next
Letter H by judyc57
Photo 1990

Letter H

Metal poles just sitting there for the me to snap a picture. I'm not sure what their purpose was, but they helped me with the letter H.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise