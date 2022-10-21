Previous
Next
Letter S by judyc57
Photo 2001

Letter S

The swirl in a painting for the S.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Having coffee out on the deck, we were talking about our love of curved lines highlighting the yard furniture. This fits beautifully into what we were talking about!
October 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise