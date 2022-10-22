Sign up
Photo 2002
Letter T
The cross on the building for the letter T.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2368
photos
48
followers
132
following
548% complete
View this month »
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
Views
6
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
16th October 2022 12:05pm
Tags
church
,
cross
,
letter
,
letters
,
alphabet
,
t
