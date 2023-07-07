Previous
Tree Reflection by judyc57
Tree Reflection

I've taken pictures of this particular tree at the Duck Pond. This time I walked around the pond and shot at a different angle. I have a reflection and leading lines.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
