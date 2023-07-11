Sign up
Photo 2136
Rust Colored Leaf
This is a leaf from my sweet potato plant.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
1
2
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
13th July 2023 5:08pm
nature
,
plant
,
leaf
,
rust
,
potato
,
brown
,
colorful
Barb
ace
Well-captured! Lovely color!
July 14th, 2023
