Previous
Looking at Ornaments by julie
Photo 3973

Looking at Ornaments

We looked at all the ornaments and chose some for my smaller Christmas Tree. Actually this is the first year he has ever helped me or acted interested!
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1088% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise