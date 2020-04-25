Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1251
Dog's Tooth Violet
aka Trout Lily or Adder's Tongue
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
4896
photos
134
followers
68
following
342% complete
View this month »
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
Latest from all albums
862
1249
2392
863
1250
2393
2394
1251
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
album#2
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
24th April 2020 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Granagringa
ace
The softness of your backgrounds sets off this lovely subject bloom so well.
April 26th, 2020
Larry Steager
ace
Lovely capture.
April 26th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
@granagringa
@larrysphotos
Thank you kindly! :)
April 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close