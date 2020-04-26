Previous
Next
The Brush-off by juliedduncan
Photo 1252

The Brush-off

26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
delicate...excellent processing as always
April 27th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
@graemestevens Maybe even "appallingly" delicate? Or "hideously" delicate? Thanks, Graeme! ;)
April 27th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
@juliedduncan I shuddered when I saw it ;)
April 27th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
@graemestevens Thank God! I feel much better now. ;)
April 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise