Photo 1604
World Watercolor Month, #17, Plant
Well, algae is a plant, isn't it? ;)
Kuretake Gansai Tambi paints, coarse-grained salt, watercolor paper
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Tags
wwcm-2024
bkb in the city
Very cool
July 17th, 2024
