Previous
World Watercolor Month, #17, Plant by juliedduncan
Photo 1604

World Watercolor Month, #17, Plant

Well, algae is a plant, isn't it? ;)
Kuretake Gansai Tambi paints, coarse-grained salt, watercolor paper
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
439% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very cool
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise