Woodland Sunflower

I can't help but think of my Mom as another season begins for these beautiful wild sunflowers. I am looking forward to strolling hand-in-hand with her through a New Garden one day. "Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth . . . He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." (Rev. 21)