Photo 985
Little Owly
This little screech owl made its home in the wood duck nesting box right outside my Dad's bedroom window. He left for a few weeks, but recently returned with a mate. We hope little owls will appear in due time.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
6197
photos
140
followers
67
following
269% complete
View this month »
