Little Owly by juliedduncan
Photo 985

Little Owly

This little screech owl made its home in the wood duck nesting box right outside my Dad's bedroom window. He left for a few weeks, but recently returned with a mate. We hope little owls will appear in due time.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Julie Duncan

