Twofer by juliedduncan
Photo 396

Twofer

The sun was so bright I almost missed these two as I got out of my van yesterday. I quickly grabbed my camera, tried to focus without my glasses on, and managed to capture this before they casually hippity-hopped into the woods. :)
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
