Early Morning walk at the beach ...

This morning I decided to go for an early morning walk with my Camera down at the Coast .. It is always busy early morning with the horse trainers giving there charges a good gallop along the beach .. The trotters are also often there as well .. today there were also lots of walkers with dogs and even a guy riding a bicycle , making very hard work of it in the soft sand ..

These girls had just had a hard gallop along the coast and then they were cooling down the horse's before they got back in the truck ...