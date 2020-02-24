Previous
Early Morning walk at the beach ...
Early Morning walk at the beach ...

This morning I decided to go for an early morning walk with my Camera down at the Coast .. It is always busy early morning with the horse trainers giving there charges a good gallop along the beach .. The trotters are also often there as well .. today there were also lots of walkers with dogs and even a guy riding a bicycle , making very hard work of it in the soft sand ..
These girls had just had a hard gallop along the coast and then they were cooling down the horse's before they got back in the truck ...
julia

julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 ..
Graeme Stevens ace
great shot - I do like seeing horses at the beach. And dogs. The people I could happily leave though ;)
February 24th, 2020  
Diana
What a great shot of the beautiful scene, wonderful light too.
February 24th, 2020  
julia
Thank you Diane I had to wait for a bit as the sun was hiding behind the cliffs .. but certainly worth the wait...
February 24th, 2020  
