Lockdown Gerbera's by julzmaioro
Photo 2541

Lockdown Gerbera's

Today there was a knock on the door and when I opened it there was a large bucket of Gerbera's.. with my Neice and two of her kids standing at a safe distance.. She works for a flower grower and as they are not an essential business the flowers were going to ruin until the powers that be allowed them to pick and care for the flowers and plants.. though the flowers would then have to be dumped.. They were allowed last week to take bunches to the hospital and give them to the Nursing staff.. I am very happy to give these ones a home..
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Rob Z ace
These are gorgeous - and what a happy surprise too. :)
April 15th, 2020  
