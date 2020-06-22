Previous
Bred with Love.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2609

Bred with Love..

Had a walk around the 'herd' today .. The girls have just starting to calve and I thought these two were looking pretty cute .. Like Mother like Daughter ... We have a herd of pedigree Holstein Friesian cows ..
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

julia

