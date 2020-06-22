Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2609
Bred with Love..
Had a walk around the 'herd' today .. The girls have just starting to calve and I thought these two were looking pretty cute .. Like Mother like Daughter ... We have a herd of pedigree Holstein Friesian cows ..
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3678
photos
220
followers
220
following
714% complete
View this month »
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
22nd June 2020 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love
,
heart
,
farm
,
dairy
,
friesian
,
holstein
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close