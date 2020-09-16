Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2694
Putting the World to rights..
And another shot from the files... The road through Dansey Pass.. If you look carefully you can see two old fella's sitting in the grass putting the world to rights.. They actually hitched a ride with us... lol... Farmer George and Chook..
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3763
photos
213
followers
220
following
738% complete
View this month »
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
27th April 2017 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
country
,
back
,
nz
,
pass
,
dansey
julia
ace
@dide
can you see the two old fella's..
September 16th, 2020
Carole G
ace
Waiting for the Mainland cheese to mature?
September 16th, 2020
Diana
ace
Amazing capture!
September 16th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
super landscape, great textures
September 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close