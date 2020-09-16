Previous
Putting the World to rights.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2694

Putting the World to rights..

And another shot from the files... The road through Dansey Pass.. If you look carefully you can see two old fella's sitting in the grass putting the world to rights.. They actually hitched a ride with us... lol... Farmer George and Chook..
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
julia ace
@dide can you see the two old fella's..
September 16th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Waiting for the Mainland cheese to mature?
September 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
Amazing capture!
September 16th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
super landscape, great textures
September 16th, 2020  
