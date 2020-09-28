Sign up
Photo 2706
Fairy Michelia...
Had to pick this lovely Fairy Mechelia as we have bad weather forecast so thought I would bring it inside ..
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
3
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3775
photos
208
followers
217
following
741% complete
Tags
fairy
,
michelia
PhylM-S
ace
Bright and I like the single petal lying there - lovely
September 28th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh it's beautiful, and what a lovely photo!
September 28th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Another beautiful composition! You look at the light and the background so well! fav
September 28th, 2020
