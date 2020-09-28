Previous
Fairy Michelia... by julzmaioro
Photo 2706

Had to pick this lovely Fairy Mechelia as we have bad weather forecast so thought I would bring it inside ..
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

julia

PhylM-S ace
Bright and I like the single petal lying there - lovely
September 28th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh it's beautiful, and what a lovely photo!
September 28th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Another beautiful composition! You look at the light and the background so well! fav
September 28th, 2020  
